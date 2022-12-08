Denver’s workers will receive $1.1 million in restitution in 2022, due to Denver Labor’s enforcement activities and work with cooperative employers who raised wages due to the law, according to a news release.
The Denver Labor Division of the Auditor’s Office will launch a tool to connect eligible workers to the money they are owed, according to the release. The LexisNexis Accurint database will be used by division analysts who will find the contact information for the people who have not been able to receive their payment yet.
Usually, restitution checks go directly to employees when the case is resolved with the employer. In cases where the employee is hard to reach, Denver Labor can hold checks for pickup for two years —then the money goes back to the city.
In the beginning of 2022, a city ordinance allowed Denver Labor officials to use what they described as proactive measures to identify known risks and data to watch businesses along Denver’s borders, national brand companies, restaurants, home care services, salons, and valet parking.
This practice led to a record-breaking year for restitution recovery, according to the release. One of the largest cases was “a recovery of $207,000 for employees on trash removal services and disposal site contracts.” Thirty-five workers got restitution.
“Denver’s wage ordinances are helping my team assist workers better than ever before,” Denver Auditor Timothy M. O’Brien, CPA, said in the release. “Legal protections for workers make a difference because it gives employers a clear framework and workers have recourse when they are underpaid.”
In most of the cases that were underpayments, businesses said it was a mistake and worked quickly to fix the issue by paying restitution and raising wages permanently, according to the release.
“Our goal is to use technology and public records to get uncollected restitution more quickly to the people who earned it, because we know every paycheck matters to our city’s lowest paid employees,” Denver Labor Executive Director Jeff Garcia said in the release.
Minimum wage is required to all work performed in the City and County of Denver, no matter the worker’s immigration status, according to the release. Next year, minimum wage increases to $17.29 per hour with a few exceptions. Employers in food and beverage can claim up to $3.02 per hour in tip credits as long as employees receive at least that in their actual tips.
“These results matter to Denver’s workers,” Garcia said. “It is imperative that we continue to work successfully with the business community to educate about the city’s wages so that workers can get paid their legal wage as quickly as possible.”