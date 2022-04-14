Denver Mayor Michael B. Hancock officially kicked off the $149 million renovation of the 16th Street Mall on Thursday, calling it “a key part of downtown’s comeback.”
Hancock and other officials from the Regional Transportation District, Downtown Denver Partnership and the Denver Urban Renewal Authority spoke to a crowd of about 50 gathered at 16th and Larimer streets.
They provided details about the construction project, expected to last through 2024, its economic impact on the region and aspirations of creating a space for all.
“We are (securing) the future of the 16th Street Mall for generations to come,” Hancock said, noting it was the first major overhaul of the street since it opened in 1982.
Hancock’s speech was interrupted by a visibly intoxicated woman who yelled repeatedly she needed to talk to the mayor. She was escorted to the other side of the mall by the mayor’s security personnel, as well as what appeared to be RTD security.
“We’re all in this together,” Hancock said after urging the crowd to applaud the woman.
Overhaul highlights include new granite pavers in a similar pattern — a nod to architect I.M. Pei’s original design to look like a rattlesnake’s back — improved drainage, “more surface friction to improve pedestrian safety,” 10 feet of dedicated sidewalks extending from businesses and RTD mall shuttles moved to the middle, where kiosks and trees are now, according to city officials. The plan also calls for more trees along the 1.25 mile stretch from Civic Center to Union Station.
“We’re improving mobility for all and creating new amenities and zones for leisure, local businesses, entertainment, tourism and more,” Hancock said.
Downtown Denver Partnership CEO Kourtny Garrett urged people to continue to visit the mall and support the businesses there, which will all remain open during construction.
“The 16th Street Mall is an international icon. It’s a destination. It’s a signature of Denver,” Garrett said. “It has a successful future as a cultural and transportation corridor where 21st century life unfolds. The 16th Street Mall is a place where inclusivity is celebrated.”
Hancock ticked off the estimated economic impact of the project: It supports more than 1,800 jobs, generating more than $155 million in income for workers and nearly $380 million in sales for businesses. The project also will have a regional economic impact of around $4 billion.
“Let’s rally behind the businesses that make downtown special,” Garrett said. “Eat, shop and play. Bring your kids down to watch the construction. Let’s celebrate this moment.”
There are more than 300 businesses on the mall, with more than 60% locally owned, she said.
RTD will publish mall ride detour updates on its website. The Downtown Denver Partnership created a 16th Street Mall construction app — which can be downloaded by pointing a cellphone camera at the QR codes on the large signs along the mall — to update visitors.
“The 16th Street Mall transitway is a vital community connector linking Civic Center to Union Station,” Debra A. Johnson, RTD general manager and CEO, said in a news release. “We look forward to working collaboratively and cooperatively with all project partners to provide an exceptional customer experience on this historic urban corridor.”
The mall shuttles move 3.6 million people annually.
The city has earmarked $1 million from its general fund to help with increased marketing for the impacted businesses, as well as grants to help those whose sales numbers drop because of construction impacts.
“We all recognize that these types of projects can be a bit messy,” Garrett said. “I like to call that growing pains. And as we all know when it comes to those growing pains, particularly those of us with children, the ends far outweigh the means.”
PCL Construction Services is the general contractor for the project.