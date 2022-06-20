Legions of Bonnie Brae Tavern fans flocked to the 88-year Denver restaurant in recent weeks to say goodbye to owners Ricky Dire and his cousin Michael Dire and grab one last slice of that delicious pizza.

“The line starts at 10:30 a.m. every morning, then when we open at 11 there’s 100 people who walk in the door and all get seated at the same time,” said Ricky Dire, co-owner of the restaurant at 740 S. University Blvd.

They’ve had to lock the door to cut off the line near closing time each night. They ran out of food Sunday, June 12 and couldn’t open that following Tuesday because the delivery was too late and hours are required to prepare the ingredients for the throngs. The same is true for Tuesday, when it will be closed again.

Sunday was the busiest day the tavern has ever had.

“We’ve never sold so much food in one day. Ever,” said Ricky Dire, noting they’ve been using about 100 pounds of pizza dough daily since the closing announcement.

They’ve stopped taking reservations. There are no delivery or to-go orders. They had to trim the menu down to its staples of pizza, onion rings, fries, chicken wings, salads and the famous Don Wright Sandwich. Almost everyone is ordering double — they eat one pizza and take one or more to go.

That was the case for Bruce Adams, 73, who’s been coming to the Bonnie Brae Tavern for 50 years. The former 30-year cab driver ate one pizza and took two to go during a lunchtime visit Wednesday.

“I was just gutted when I heard they were closing,” said Adams, who developed diabetes and had to cut pizza out of his diet the past two decades. But he couldn’t resist.

“It’s not only good food, the Dire family is a Denver treasure,” said Adams. “Just look at these pictures on the walls — you see the evolution of Denver in that part of town from the late 1930s up to now.”

The tavern has some high-profile fans, too.

U.S. Rep. Diana DeGette’s family grew up near there.

“I grew up going to Bonnie Brae Tavern for Friday night pizza carryout,” DeGette, D-Denver, said in an email. “It was such a tradition for our family, just like it was for so many other families in south Denver. Few places had such delicious pizza made with such love, and we can’t thank the Dire family enough for all the wonderful memories they made possible over the years.”

What makes the pizza so good? Fans appreciate the thin crust with just a hint of char on the edges, the signature family-recipe sauce and the mounds of toppings.

“They really pile on the ingredients,” Adams said.

“There’s a lot of really good pizza in this town,” Ricky Dire said. “But they don’t have my crust.”

Bonnie Brae Tavern was opened by Ricky Dire’s grandfather and grandmother Carl and Sue Dire in the mid-1930s. It moved to a new building, which was expanded in 1944, where it sits today.

It was a working-class neighborhood through the 1980s, long before the days of Cherry Creek North or Denver’s Lower Downtown (LoDo) neighborhoods.

“I’ve been coming here since 1970,” said Jim Orlin, 72, of Denver.

Orlin used to bartend at nights and fondly remembers the Sunday morning brunches of pizza. He could get a beer and shot for 75 cents.

“I used to live all over Denver, but I always came back,” he said while enjoying a beer at the bar and waiting for a friend Wednesday. “The food is always consistently good. We had many celebrations here, like birthdays.”

Ricky Dire’s father, Hank, and his uncle, Michael’s father, took over running the restaurant in the late 1970s when Carl Dire began to slow down. He died in 1982.

Hank Dire died in 2012, after being at the tavern “every day of his life.” When he used a wheelchair, he used to talk friends and caretakers into getting him to the tavern, Ricky Dire said.

Ricky and Michael Dire decided to close because the building was getting too old. Its outdated plumbing, electrical and non-ADA accessible bathrooms were grandfathered in for a while by Denver, but that time was ending. It would have required more than $100,000 in upgrades.

So they started prepping for a sale. First, they had the property declared non-historical and eligible for destruction. Denver requires signs be posted publicly for that process, so the news stations ran the story, he said.

Then the pandemic hit. They cut the tavern staff of 33 in 2019 down to a skeleton crew of nine, which got them through the pandemic with takeout orders. But Ricky and Michael both had to contribute some $15,000 each just to make payroll, augmented by pandemic relief grants from the government.

They went through two potential buyers — one was actually going to do a development that would keep Bonnie Brae Tavern intact in a new building. But that fell through, along with a potential deal to CVS.

Alpine Investments bought the building and land in May and plans a mixed-use multifamily and retail development with Revesco, Alpine Partner David Pietsch III said.

“We are excited to be a part of the Bonnie Brae neighborhood,” Pietsch said in an email.

Ricky Dire said they’re gearing up for the last days of service, and he hopes everyone can remain patient.

“My poor staff is so tired and have worked so hard,” he said.

Longtime fans are just glad they get to say goodbye.

“It’s been a staple in Bonnie Brae forever,” said Jerry Lamberton, 58, of Denver. “It’s going to be sad to see it go. But at the same time, they deserve a break. Rick has worked there since he was a kid. It reminds me of something I read by Dr. Seuss. Don’t be sad it’s over, be happy it happened. There sure was a lot of great memories there.”

Ricky Dire worked there since he was 13 years old, to be exact. More than 40 years. He’s been a real estate agent for the past 20 as well and recovered from cancer in 2021. He said he’s exhausted.

“I’ve just met so many people there, from when I was young and a teenager — ‘Oh, this is Hank’s boy.’ I met carpet cleaners, electricians, landscapers and construction people — they all have come in handy in my real estate life,” Ricky Dire said. “It’s just been really nice seeing the same faces for all these years. … We would never have made it 88 years without them.”

There might be a glimmer of hope for Bonnie Brae Tavern pizza fans. Dire said a plan is in the works to somehow continue selling the pizza.

“I’m exhausted, so it’s not going to be me, but my family is considering it,” he said.

Family members are taking much of the restaurant's memorabilia. Some of it will end up at local restaurants whose owners are friends with the Dires. Whatever is left will be sold at Roller Auctions, 7500 York St., Denver, after July Fourth, he said.

“I can’t even say thank you to everyone enough because I’m back in the kitchen cooking all the pizzas,” Ricky Dire said. “But we know the love is good. And I just want every one of them to know that I’m loving you back.”