Beers won’t actually be on country music superstar Dierks Bentley Friday night in downtown Denver. But customers can buy their own at Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row, which opens New Year’s Eve.

The restaurant has a “Southern-inspired” menu and bar in a refurbished 136-year-old building at 1946 Market St., where Lodo's was located, across from Coors Field. It’s the fifth location for the gastropub chain operated by Riot Hospitality Group, with others in Nashville and Arizona.

“I spend a lot of time in Colorado, so it was definitely the most fitting next spot for Whiskey Row,” Bentley said in a statement. “The neighborhood is a great vibe for experiencing Denver whether you’re a local or a tourist, and I can’t wait until I get to be back out there and have a cold one in the Mile High City at my very own place.”

With financial backing from Iconic Investments, Riot Hospitality Group and developer Monfort Companies overhauled the 22,000-square-foot space. They added a 6,000-square foot addition with two-story infill structure, rooftop patio and extended patio on the former parking lot just east of the restaurant. The live-music stage has a sound system “using tour-grade components,” according to a release, with “a 65-foot immersive LED wall and a large outdoor patio with lawn games.”

Others on the development team included Alpine Bank, Circle West Architects and Jaco General Contractor Inc.

Owner Kenny Monfort has said his company has been working on the deal for five years. It bought the building in December 2018.

“This is a historic area near Coors Field, with a lot of money and investment going on around here,” Monfort said previously.

"We are extremely proud to be opening this exciting venue in Denver,” Ryan Hibbert, CEO of Riot Hospitality Group, said in a statement. “Having partners like Monfort Companies and Iconic Investments has made this an incredibly strong project. We are looking forward to becoming woven into the fabric of the Denver lifestyle and becoming great neighbors in the LoDo District.”

Doors open at 9 p.m., and it’s first-come-first-served (unless VIP reservations are made). Don’t forget masks, as the establishment is adhering to Centers for Disease Control guidelines and Denver’s indoor masking order.

The grand opening party continues Saturday with a “Badass Brunch Party” from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.