As the pandemic appears to wane, commercial real estate around the Mile High City shows little of the frantic activity that brokers are seeing in the residential market, according to a series of first-quarter 2022 reports released by CBRE Group.
Those reports paint a relatively flat vacancy rate for retail properties, and a mixed picture for office and other commercial properties, as Colorado emerges from a year when workers and shoppers stayed at home and as commercial tenants were reassessing their needs for space.
“Commercial usually lags behind residential,” said Jon Treter, a broker with Coldwell Banker Commercial Realty at East Sixth Avenue and Grant in downtown. (CB Commercial is not affiliated with CBRE).
Treter said market performance has varied between the center-city areas and Denver’s suburbs, where shopping development saw some growth fueled by the strong residential market and by the resulting equity that homeowners are harvesting.
“People are more flush, more confident,” Treter added. However, commercial properties are still experiencing negative consequences from COVID-19, including the work-from-home trend.
“When tenants can downsize and still make numbers work, they do it,” Treter said, adding that he advises clients to try to lure employees working from home back to the office for a few days a week.
“The metro Denver retail market stayed persistent in Q1,” CBRE’s report said. “The market will continue to be tested down the road as uncertainty persists in the metro area.”
But the Southeast office submarket in particular was a bright spot, with its vacancy rate dropping to 17.8% from its 2021 high of 19.2%.
Meanwhile, the market for office space in downtown Denver is still a bargain basement, according to brokers. Lease rates are flat, averaging just under $40/foot, according to CBRE, despite the lowest level of construction activity since 2012. Absorption of space in the central business district registered a negative 228,000 feet, the sixth consecutive quarter of negative growth.
“I’m seeing lease rates (downtown) that I haven’t seen for five years,” Treter said. Brokers are offering sale-type rates to attract tenants, including one “pandemic special” he came across — a 10-year rate for a five-year lease.
“When it expires, they may get sticker shock,” Treter added, “but why not benefit from it now?”
Treter said one bright spot in the market is industrial property. Although those are not flying off the shelf, ones well situated are selling. Recent new-builds that had followed the rush for cannabis production spaces a decade ago were absorbed by large takers including Amazon and Prologis, leading to a market where fewer properties are available, at a moment when it’s harder to build.
“With interest rate hikes, we will expect commercial markets to slow behind the residential market,” Treter said.
The chaotic world picture with the pandemic shutdown in China and war in Ukraine could compress the timeframe in which a commercial slump might follow any residential slowdown.
Or, he adds, there’s the scenario where properties could be positively affected if U.S. companies bring offshore operations back into the U.S.