Beginning Monday, more than 2,000 parking spaces in the Denver International Airport East Economy Lot will be closed for about six months.

Construction work is planned to improve the shelter, islands and curbs, install new snow storage pads, update the drainage, and repave and restripe the lot.

Some 2,000 spaces on the northern side of the lot will remain open. Some of the improvements are necessary to remain compliant with the Americans With Disabilities Act, according to a news release.

The lot is expected to fully reopen in October.

Cars left in the work zones will be relocated within the lot. Passengers who need to retrieve their vehicle should call (303) 342-4650 for instructions to recover their vehicle.

When the East Economy Lot reaches capacity, passengers should utilize the East Garage, West Garage, West Economy, Pikes Peak Shuttle Lot and 61st & Peña station. See real time parking availability at flydenver.com.