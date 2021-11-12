Long-term parking options at Denver International Airport will change next week to meet an uptick in demand and reduce parking costs during the holiday season.
Beginning Friday, the airport's Pike Peaks shuttle lot will reopen and offer an additional 12,000 parking spots through Jan. 6. The lot will cost $8 per day, which is half the cost of the economy lot.
The Pikes Peak lot has only been open on Friday's and Saturday's in recent months due to a shortage of bus drivers, but the airport has "made some adjustments" to reopen the lot despite the shortage, said the airport's CEO Phil Washington in a news release.
"By doing so, we will have more parking spaces available during the holidays at a more cost-effective price point," Washington said.
In order to reopen the lot, the airport will close the East Economy Lot to incoming vehicles beginning Monday. The closure will allow the airport to move shuttles from there to the Pikes Peak lot, officials said.
The Mt. Elbert shuttle lot will open as a back-up if the Pikes Peak lot reaches capacity.
Airport officials said the shuttle to the terminal could take 45 minutes and travelers should plan accordingly.