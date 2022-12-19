Preventing "new mandates and regulatory burdens" sits atop the legislative priorities of the Colorado Chamber of Commerce, which urged policymakers to "do no harm" when they convene for the new legislative session next month.
The chamber said its agenda for next year — which outlines its short and long-term policy positions on labor and employment, energy, the environment, workforce issues, economic growth, and competitiveness — will put Colorado in a position to "tackle ever-evolving economic challenges now and into the future."
“With the 2023 legislative session quickly approaching, the Colorado business community faces both obstacles and opportunities in a critical period for the future of our state,” Colorado Chamber President and CEO Loren Furman said in a statement.
Chamber officials said they culled the priorities from the group's first annual survey of business leaders released in October.
Many expect the legislature that convenes in January to be more progressive than the outgoing 73rd General Assembly following Democratic sweeping victories in November's midterm elections, when the party flipped seven seats from red to blue in the November election, creating a 69-31 Democrat-Republican split at the state Capitol. Already, Republicans are poised to lose influence in more than half of the General Assembly's committees. In the House, eight out of the 11 committees will see a smaller ratio of Republicans to Democrats compared to last year. Meanwhile, the Senate decreased Republican representation in three of 10 committees.
It remains to be seen what the new political landscape bodes for the business community.
Furman said the chamber looks forward to collaborating with legislators and others on "unifying policy issues to move our state forward.”
In a statement, the chamber said legislators should refrain from passing "new mandates and regulatory burdens" on companies; ensure that Colorado's unemployment insurance trust fund is solvent; and, allow for "proper implementation" of the state’s new Family and Medical Leave Insurance program.
The Family and Medical Leave Insurance program, which applies to all Colorado employers beginning Jan. 1., requires both employers and employees in Colorado to pay a payroll premium to finance the paid family and medical leave insurance benefits. It allows eligible employees up to 12 weeks of paid family and medical leave, as well as ensures job protections for employees who take advantage of them.
The chamber argued that many of the recently-passed major regulatory changes are either at their infancy or haven't taken effect, and policymakers should give the business community time to adapt, even as they strive to recover from the economic disruptions the COVID-19 pandemic brought.
"Predictability and regulatory certainty are critical to maintaining Colorado's economic competitiveness," the chamber said, adding it will oppose any "significant new mandates and regulatory burdens."
The chamber also urged policymakers to allow business to "innovate and lead on environmental sustainability." Without explicitly saying so, the chamber, in effect, is asking the Colorado General Assembly to refrain from adding new mandates on reducing greenhouse gas emissions.
The chamber said policymakers should support "choice in energy consumption and appliances" and oppose proposals that limit or end oil and gas production in Colorado.
Critics of greenhouse gas-related mandates — specifically add-ons to energy bills — mean higher energy bills on Coloradans at a time of high inflation, further squeezing the income of residents. Supporters, on the other hand, argue that the transition is necessary to wean Colorado off of fossil fuel, which they say is good for the environment and will position Colorado to take advantage of the economic promise of renewable energy.
Meghan Dollar, the group's chief lobbyist, called its policy priorities "growth-focused," adding they will improve Colorado's economic climate and help position the state as a top destination for businesses.
Member CEOs surveyed expressed wariness for the continued labor shortage in some industries. In fact, 38% of businesses leaders said Colorado's labor and employment regulations are their "top business concerns."
Chamber officials hope to help build the state's workforce through expanding apprenticeship programs, embracing non-degree pathways and supporting improvements to the state workforce development programs.