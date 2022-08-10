Discount retailer Dollar General (NYSE:DG) closed the deal on 75 acres of land in Aurora to build a 919,000-square-foot distribution center that could employ up to 400 people, according to multiple news releases.
The land is located on the HighPoint Elevated industrial and logistics park, off East 64th Avenue and E-470, in Aurora.
Hyde Development sold the land to Dollar General, and Mortenson Construction will build the plant, according to CBRE. Terms of the sale were not disclosed.
Cost estimates for the new center stand at $172 million, according to Dollar General, and the facility is part of a distribution center expansion that also includes new facility announcements in Arkansas and Oregon.
“We look forward to breaking ground on these new projects, which will help us not only better serve our customers and communities, but also combine efficiencies of our DG Fresh and traditional supply chains,” Tony Zuazo, Dollar General’s executive vice president of global supply chain, said in a release.
Construction is expected to begin in a few months and be completed in 2023. Hiring for the new distribution center management is scheduled to start in spring 2023, followed by warehouse workers in fall 2023.
“Colorado continues to thrive and attract new business growth as our economy gets even stronger, so we are delighted that 400 new jobs are coming to Aurora through this expansion to help keep food and other everyday items on shelves and in stock for Coloradans,” Gov. Jared Polis said in a release.
CBRE’s Daniel Close, Todd Witty, Tyler Carner, Jeremy Ballenger and Jessica Ostermick represented Hyde Development in the sale.
“The new 919,000-sq.-ft. Dollar General building will anchor the east side of the HighPoint development and is already generating new leasing activity,” said Paul Hyde, principal at Hyde Development, in the release. “The combination of labor, easy access to E-470, and the in-place infrastructure has attracted Dollar General and other users to this unique site.”