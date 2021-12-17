A federal judge in Denver has approved a nearly $1.6 million settlement for a lawsuit brought in 2019 by employees of a group of Domino’s franchises who claim the owner didn’t fairly compensate them for job-related expenses while paying them at or barely above minimum wage.

U.S. District Court Judge Christine Arguello signed off on the settlement agreement in an order filed Monday. It covers employees who worked for Domino’s stores owned by Mountainside Pizza, Inc. between April 1, 2016 and May 5, 2021, and compensation from the $1,595,000 settlement pool for those who have opted in depends on the number of miles they drove during that period.

The amount includes $531,666.67 for attorneys’ fees.

Amanda Kennedy represents the class of employees against Mountainside Pizza and its owner, Brent Hamill, for violations of Colorado law and the federal Fair Labor Standards Act. The case claimed the company didn’t properly reimburse employees of Domino’s stores owned by Mountainside for costs of vehicle maintenance, insurance, vehicle wear and tear and other delivery expenses while paying them at or around minimum wage.

The settlement class totals more than 2,000 employees, according to the order. “We definitely think this settlement is a very good result for the delivery drivers,” said Biller & Kimble partner Andrew Kimble, who represented them.

The defendants do not admit to wrongdoing as part of the settlement. They say they reimbursed employees more than enough to cover their delivery-related costs, and also maintain the plaintiffs haven’t provided enough evidence of their actual expenses to support their claims that reimbursement was inadequate.

The Denver Gazette has also reached out to attorneys for Hamill and Mountainside Pizza for comment.

In her order, Arguello wrote “serious questions of law and fact in this case” makes a litigation outcome uncertain for both parties. In addition to the defendants’ claims they properly reimbursed the employees, she wrote, the parties still dispute issues including whether employees could be certified as a class for litigation, the statute of limitations that applies and whether state law penalties or liquidated damages would be available.

Also in dispute in the case was whether Mountainside Pizza needed to compensate employees for their actual expenses, the IRS’s mileage reimbursement rate, or could “reasonably” approximate the costs associated with delivery drivers using their personal cars. The company argued the latter.

Kimble said Kennedy v. Mountainside Pizza and other similar cases around the U.S. are “challenging these practices all around the country" by employers of reimbursing approximate expenses, rather than using the IRS rate or compensating for actual expenses.

"These cases are important, because they challenge an industry-wide practice that is sometimes difficult to see and difficult to understand,” he said.