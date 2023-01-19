The Board of Douglas County Commissioners wants to hear from county residents.
Board members have been hearing from property owners about expanding the market for vacation rentals — like VRBO and Airbnb — or for visiting nurses in unincorporated areas of Douglas County.
Members also want to hear from property owners opposed to short-term rentals in their neighborhood.
A one-hour, town hall is scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday Jan. 25 at the Philip S. Miller Building, 100 Third St. in Castle Rock. Residents can also participate virtually by calling 833-380-0668 or joining online at douglas.co.us/townhall.
The county’s zoning regulations only permit short-term rentals in a limited capacity.
Short-term rentals have grown in popularity for second homeowners looking to offset the costs of their vacation home when not in use. Demand exploded in the pandemic with the rise of remote work, according to profit statements posted by Airbnb last year.
While short-term rentals are often seen as providing a positive economic impact through increased tourism, it has not been without its detractors.
The short-term rental market has weathered withering criticism for putting the squeeze on the long-term, traditional housing market and exacerbated the affordable housing crisis. Concern also comes from short term rentals being used for parties.
Local governments and homeowner associations have responded with bans and licensing requirements.
In-person attendees will be able to speak with county commissioners and panelists.
For more information, visit douglas.co.us.