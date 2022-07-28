The Downtown Denver Partnership’s annual “State of Downtown” report shows things are looking up for the Mile High City, after the center of the city was all-but emptied of visitors and office workers by the pandemic in 2020.
After a low of 40,000 visitors a day to downtown in April of 2020, downtown visitation has come roaring back in 2022 – 89% the level of 2019’s average of 250,000 people per day.
Those numbers have obviously been boosted by the success of the Colorado Avalanche’s Stanley Cup playoff run in June, capped by a 500,000+ visitor day June 30 for the team’s parade and rally at Civic Center Park.
“June 2022 downtown enjoyed several days foot traffic with over 200,000 visitors,” according to the report. “This activity is critical to a vibrant downtown economy as well as the safety, security and enjoyment of our downtown environment by all.”
The report also showed a 6% projected annual population growth downtown, an 8% employment growth and more than $2 billion in projects under construction.
“This year’s State of Downtown Denver report illustrates how downtown is moving forward after the significant impacts of the pandemic and highlights the exciting opportunities for growth and stabilization in our center city,” said CEO Kourtny Garrett in the report, “including (but not limited to) adaptive reuse of vacant buildings, new hotels, and the future of the 16th St. Mall.”