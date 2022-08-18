Nearly 150 Colorado-based businesses earned a spot on the 2022 Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing private companies in the U.S., including Matter Made, a Denver-based advertising and marketing firm that ranked 81st.

Harvest Hosts, a Vail-based RV membership club, was No. 70, and Integrative Psychiatry Institute, a Longmont company that provides medical education and programs in psychedelic-assisted therapy, was No. 98.

The 146 Colorado companies that appeared on the list generated $7.3 billion in revenue and created 14,285 jobs.

“Despite the weird economy, it's been a time of spectacular growth — and breathtaking triumph over change,” Eric Hagerman, special projects editor at Inc., wrote in an article about the rankings, which the magazine released earlier this week.

In the top 500, the median revenue growth rate over the past three years was 2,144% — up from 1,820% in 2021.

Pax8, a cloud commerce marketplace, was among the 96 Denver-based companies that made the list.

"Pax8 continues to exemplify rocketship growth, and it is incredible to earn a top spot on the Inc. 5000 five years in a row,” John Street, chief executive officer at Pax8, said in a news release. “Our business growth and success can be credited to our people, global expansion of driving the digital transformation with innovative solutions for our partners, and empowering enterprises worldwide with cloud technology."

The list recognized a dozen Colorado Springs companies, including Zap Mortgage, a “crypto-friendly” company that caters to younger customers, and software heavy hitters Bluestaq and Quantum Metric.

Professional Transition Strategies, a Colorado Springs-based consulting firm that specializes in dental practice transition, made the list three years in a row.

"This honor speaks to not only the effort, but also the expertise of our team. Their ability to give doctors the tools and insight they need to accomplish their transition goals is unmatched, and I’m proud to have them on my team," Kyle Francis, president and founder of PTS, said in a news release. "Recognition from such a distinguished program like the Inc. 5000 validates the work we put in to help our clients and it shows the growth happening in the dental practice market."

The annual rankings feature independent businesses that were founded by March 31, 2018, and had a minimum revenue of $100,000 in 2018 and $2 million in 2021. Subsidiaries and divisions of other companies were not eligible.

Rankings were based on percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2021 calculated to the fourth decimal place, Inc. wrote.

“A strength runs through America's small businesses," Hagerman wrote, "that defies the forces twisting our economy into such weird knots."