The University of Denver, in partnership with VF Corp.'s VF Foundation, announced Monday a new outdoor industry-themed curriculum with the Leadership in Outdoor Recreation Industry program.
The VF Foundation plans more than $3 million in grants over next three years, according to company officials.
Outdoor industry apparel company VF Corp. (NYSE: VFC) is based in Denver.
The interdisciplinary program offers coursework from three departments at DU: Daniels College of Business, Sturm College of Law and the Josef Korbel School of International Studies. One of the program's key goals is to increase diversity in the outdoor industry. It will offer two, 16-credit graduate certificates beginning in 2023, to help address the demand for a workforce specific to the outdoors in the U.S.
“So today’s announcement — along with a whole range of other initiatives that VF and our foundations are supporting — demonstrates that we are serious about our commitment and we’re serious about the opportunities to help our industry create a more inclusive culture, to attract a more diverse employee base, to help us strengthen our commitment across the globe with the consumers that we serve,” CEO Steve Rendle said in his speech Monday.
Rendle is also the company's president and chairman, as well as the board chairman of the VF Foundation. He said the program has been in the works since 2020.
VF carries various outdoor brands including Vans, Timberland, Smartwool, Dickies, and more.
The outdoor industry accounted for 1.8% ($374.3 billion) of the GDP for the nation in 2020, according to a report from Bureau of Economic Analysis.
The coursework will be taught online to ensure access for outdoor industry professionals. It will include financial models, marketing, sustainability, legal issues in land use and access, supply chain, public policy, and more. Networking opportunities will also be provided to ensure connections to like-minded individuals, according to Dean Vivek Choudhury.
DU Chancellor Jeremy Haefner said they have a “deep sense of shared values” with VF, and share the company's commitment.
“Real, true partnerships carry certain characteristics,” Haefner said. “It’s the passion, and the commitment, and the dedication and the persistence [that] matter so much to a true partnership and I know from working with the VF Corporation and the VF Foundation over the last several years, we share that passion in so many ways.”