Edge R&D, an Arizona-based technology company, will expand to Douglas County, the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade announced Tuesday.

The company plans to hire almost 70 workers in the coming years for its business intelligence, data management and technology solutions work. Though it hasn’t picked an exact site, it’s looking in the Castle Rock, Castle Pines and Lone Tree areas.

“Edge R&D is excited about the opportunity to grow in the Colorado market. We are looking forward to becoming part of Colorado’s technology community and hope to bring positive growth to its economy,” CEO Ryan Williams said in a news release.

The state sweetened the pot by offering Edge R&D up to $856,281 in performance-based Job Growth Incentive Tax Credits over an eight-year period to create 69 jobs.

The five-year-old company offers “project services, managed services and staff augmentation,” the release states. Colorado beat out Arizona and Washington as possible expansion sites.

“Colorado is on a mission to grow our thriving technology sector with high-paying jobs by attracting new businesses and out-competing other states. Douglas County is a terrific place to do business with a great quality of life,” Gov. Jared Polis said in the release. “Edge R&D represents growth of this advanced industry and we are excited for their growth in Douglas County.”

To search for open positions, visit edgernd.com.