Rental electric vehicles, including models from Tesla, Polestar, and General Motors will soon arrive in Denver under the Hertz Corp. banner. The company is bringing 5,200 EVs, new charging infrastructure and EV education and training opportunities to the city as part of its Hertz Electrifies partnership program with Denver.

“Our partnership with Hertz and their donation of resources and an EV to Montbello Career and Technical High School is a groundbreaking new endeavor to teach young people new skills and prepare them for the next wave of technological advances,” Denver Mayor Michael Hancock said at the program kickoff presentation at the school in northeast Denver Friday.

Hertz is donating an electric vehicle and providing EV educational and training materials to enable the school to incorporate EV technology into its auto servicing curriculum. Hertz is also making summer jobs available to young people in Denver, according to the release.

Denver is the first city in this new public-private initiative with Hertz, which is expanding it to other cities across the country. Hertz is partnering with bp America and its EV charging business, bp Pulse, to install a network of fast charging points in the Denver metro area.

“Hertz is determined to meet the historic moment that this evolution, or revolution in the automotive space is becoming and where it's going,” Hertz CEO Stephen Scherr told the audience at the presentation. “It is our ambition to have almost 25% of our fleet electric by the end of 2024.”

“We're planning to spend at least $1 billion in the next seven years on EVs, EV charging stations, and everything that supports the EV infrastructure,” said Dave Lawler, president of bp America. “It's one that will strengthen opportunities for kids, it will clean up the environment and it will effectuate this energy transition.”

Montbello High school seniors Isabella Dilorenzo and David Amaya are excited about the new, advanced educational opportunities of the program.

“I am very interested in mechanical engineering as a whole, as well as electrical engineering. I wanted to bring that to college with me,” said Dilorenzo. “I want to start working for a company like this, and I believe that's my first step. But after that, I would launch eventually to build up to being maybe a producer of all of these vehicles, having my own industry in my own brand.”

Advancing education and preparing students for successful careers is a priority for Hancock.

“The core of this venture is about education, is about workforce opportunities in a community that otherwise have been overlooked,” said Hancock at the kickoff presentation. “And we will be partnering with the Denver Youth Employment Program to provide jobs for our young people to keep them focused and moving forward in their careers before they've graduated.”

Auto shop used to be a common part of the curriculum in high schools but isn’t as popular as it once was. With the advent of electric vehicles, the kind of training required is very different from fixing up a Little Deuce Coup or classic Ford Mustang. It’s now a melding of mechanics and technology.

“Montbello Career and Technical houses the only high school automotive program in the far northeast region of Denver,” said Principal Arnetta Koger in the release. “Now, with our first electric vehicle, we will be able to ensure that our students are preparing for the jobs and technologies of the future.”

“I want the certification as a secondary towards my first goal, but I'm really into cars,” said senior David Amaya, who dreams of being a professional soccer player. “I love working on cars, so, it's a big upgrade going into something like this.”

Asked by Mayor Hancock why he likes EVs, Amaya responded: “They're fast. People like racing cars. People make money racing cars. Now imagine really fast electrical cars getting into the Indy 500. Can you believe that electric cars win? Most definitely.”

Said Dilorenzo: “Find your passion and definitely just work towards that, because that's going to give you all the motivation you need to put all your energy towards that and find success."