A coalition of 25 oil and natural gas trade associations on Tuesday sent a letter to leadership in the U.S. House to show their support for H.R. 1, the Lower Energy Costs Act.

The Act, says the coalition in a press release, "is the antidote to the Biden Administration’s agenda of interfering with energy markets and using regulatory obstacles to hamper oil and natural gas development."

The group includes Colorado's Western Energy Alliance and the Colorado Oil and Gas Association. A floor vote in the House is expected next week.