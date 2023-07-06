RTD light rail and bus users may be affected by Denver’s ¡Viva! Streets event on Sunday. The community event supports neighborhoods and local businesses by temporarily closing streets to vehicles to encourage physical activity and foster civic pride, according to a Regional Transportation District news release.

About 3.5 miles of downtown streets will be closed for the events.

¡Viva! Streets Denver events will affect bus and rail routes that run along and across Broadway from Alameda to 20th Street and Welton Street from 20th Street to Five Points.

Some bus and rail services will experience detours from 5 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Sunday, July 9, and the L Line light rail will not operate in downtown Denver.

Bus routes: The following bus routes will be temporarily detoured in many areas and will be allowed to cross the community event route when possible: 0, 6, 8, 9, 10, 15, 15L, 19, 28, 48, 52, 83 and the 16th Street Free Mall Ride shuttle.

Sign Up For Free: Denver Gazette Business Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Rail routes: Service on the D and H Lines will not be affected. The L line will not operate on July 9 due to the ¡Viva! Streets Denver event. L Line service will remain suspended July 10-30 while RTD conducts a project to repair a section of rail near 30th and Welton streets. L Line service will resume on July 31. Customers are encouraged to explore bus Route 43 as an alternative service.

The last two of four Sunday events take place Sunday, July 9 and August 6.

Customers using routes affected by the ¡Viva! Streets Denver event should expect delays and detours, which may affect scheduled connecting bus and rail trips. Check the RTD website before traveling for schedules and to plan a trip.

Details on the ¡Viva! Streets Denver can be found at vivastreetsdenver.com.