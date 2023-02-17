Fidelity Investments hired more than 750 employees in 2022 for its regional office in Greenwood Village, according to a company spokesperson.

It plans to hire at least 100 more in the first half of 2023.

The private company has experienced rapid growth in the last two years. It hit a record high revenue mark of $25.2 billion in 2022, a 5% increase from 2021’s record revenue year, according to its recently released annual report.

“Since Fidelity’s founding, our focus has been on strengthening and securing the financial well-being of our diverse customer base,” Chairman and CEO Abigail Johnson wrote in the report. “This means that our operating decisions are based on customer needs rather than short-term market trends. Therefore, despite the stock and bond market declines last year, we increased hiring and spending on customer service, technology, and new products.”

The company, FMR LLC, hired more than 17,000 employees worldwide last year. It grew from 47,000 employees in 2021, to 68,000 last year. It gained some six million more investors in that time, growing to 41 million in 2022. More than 22,000 businesses use the company’s 401(K) platform.

The Boston-based financial services company has a large contact center in Greenwood Village, five branches on the front range including Broomfield, Cherry Creek, LoDo, Lone Tree and Colorado Springs.

The Greenwood Village contact center opened in 2013 near Fiddlers Green. It has grown to more than 2,000 employees — doubling in size in just two years.

Most of the job openings are for customer service roles, called Customer Relationship Advocates.

Link to jobs openings are at fidelity.com.