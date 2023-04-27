Douglas County small businesses now have access to resources, training, technical assistance, and a pathway to capital – all for free.

That’s thanks to the grand opening of the Aurora-South Metro Small Business Development Center satellite office at the Arapahoe Community College Sturm Collaboration Campus in Castle Rock.

It's the first small business development center in Douglas County, and is headed by Executive Director Marcia McGilley.

“It is through these organizations that America’s small business are finding great opportunities to grow and develop,” said Gabriel Esparza, associate administrator from the SBA’s Office of International Trade, at a ribbon cutting event Thursday. “It is exactly for this reason why we’re so happy that today there’s another one in the great state of Colorado.”

The center is a collaboration between Arapahoe Community College, the Colorado State University System and the SBDC. Federal funding for the center comes from the SBA via the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade. Both the Castle Rock Chamber of Commerce and the South Metro Chamber of Commerce had representatives participating.

“Colorado is on the cutting edge in a lot of ways,” said Gov. Jared Polis. “This campus is really an example of that. These kinds of collaborations between workforce, schools, universities, and community colleges are really putting the learner first and saying this is about making sure that we can open the doors of opportunity to more people.”

Colorado has more than 690,000 small businesses, a number that grew by 9,000 since 2021, said Hannah Krieger, state director of the Colorado SBDC Network.

“Collectively, these small businesses make up over 99% of all businesses in Colorado,” Krieger said. “They employ almost half of all employees.”

“Small businesses make up the backbone of America,” Esparza said. “They provide almost 40% of our GDP. They are, indeed, the growth engine of our economy.”

Esparza said in an interview with the Denver Gazette after the event most SBDC offices are on college campuses. That’s so business owners can gain educational skills like accounting or marketing, then head to the SBDC for help writing a business plan and getting access to capital.

“Most small business owners are reaching into their own pockets and oftentimes they’re worried that’s not something they want to take on,” he said. “It could end up hurting their families … but through organizations like the small business development center, we are providing training and technical assistance, education, and information about access to capital. We’re there for the whole journey to grow your business.”

CSU Systems President Tony Frank said it’s the first time the university has partnered with ACC.

“Our global campus is designed to reach out to adult learners,” Frank said. “We know today that there probably a lot of people who will never set foot on a college campus, and a lot of people who may live forever and not need a bachelor's degree. But they still need skills.”

The campus partners with the Douglas County School District as well, for high school students to earn college credits.

“We know that every community in our state is filled with innovators and bold ideas,” Polis said. “And now those in the south metro area will be able to get some help turning those ideas into reality.”

The Sturm Collaboration Campus at 4500 Limelight Ave., Castle Rock.