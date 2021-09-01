Twenty-three years after British Airways' inaugural flight from Denver to London took off, the airline resumed its non-stop service across the pond for the first time in 534 days, according to airport officials.

British Airways last flight took off on March 16, 2020 and was temporarily suspended as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We can't wait to welcome our customers back on board our Denver flights and we are honored to be playing our part in reuniting families and friends with their loved ones after such a long time," said Marie Hilditch, head of North American sales for the airline. "The safety of our customers and colleagues has always been at the heart of everything we do."

The airline will operate three flights per week from DIA to London-Heathrow Airport onboard a 235-seat Boeing 777 aircraft. British Airways is the only airline currently offering nonstop flights between Denver and London, officials said.

Prior to the pandemic, London ranked as Denver's second-largest international market in terms of passenger demand and only trailed Cancun, Mexico. In 2019, 250,000 passengers flew between Denver and London, which was the busiest year on record, officials said.

With the return of British Airways at DIA, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock said this is "a significant milestone on our path to economic recovery."

"Nonstop connectivity to London is critical, both commercially and culturally, to ensure that recovery is sustainable for our city and our residents for years to come," Hancock said.

The return of the airlines service comes 23 years after the first British Airways flight took off from Denver en route to London. It was the first airline to operate year-round non-stop transatlantic service at the airport, officials said.

"British Airways has been a committed DEN airline partner for nearly 25 years," said Phil Washington, the airports chief executive officer. "Today we celebrate the renewal of this important nonstop flight that connects passengers to Europe and beyond."