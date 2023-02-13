The French restaurant Bistro Vendôme, formerly located in Larimer Square, opened its new location in Park Hill Saturday.

Crafted Concepts, the hospitality group behind Bistro Vendôme, has four award-winning restaurants in Denver also including Rioja, Stoic & Genuine and Ultreia. After 19 years in Larimer Square, the highly-acclaimed French restaurant closed its doors on New Year's Eve to begin preparing for the move to 2267 Kearney Street.

Closing the Larimer Square location was bittersweet, according to owner Beth Gruitch. When the new owners of Larimer Square and the ownership at Bistro Vendôme could not come to an agreement, Gruitch said they started looking outside of downtown.

“There’s so much history there, the bistro grew up there,” Gruitch said. “So it was definitely bittersweet.”

James Beard Best Chef Southwest Jennifer Jasinski, and her business partners Gruitch along with culinary director Tim Kuklinski, opened the new Bistro Vendôme in the restaurant space formerly held by Tables.

The new space seats 74 people in the main dining room and bar, 18 in the private dining room and 44 on the garden patio in warmer weather, according to a news release.

Gruitch said they had always wanted to have a neighborhood location, so when the Park Hill option came along it was a “win-win” for everyone involved.

Sign Up For Free: Denver Gazette Business Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

“The original Bistro Vendôme was a neighborhood place even though it was in downtown Denver,” Jasinski said in the release. “We’ve created this updated version just for Park Hill and we can’t wait to welcome our new neighbors.”

While some of the interior touches of the original location followed them to Park Hill, it’s nothing like the original according to Gruitch. With 19 years of finds that adorned the restaurant through the years, Gruitch said they have more than they need now and expect to purge some of the items from the move — which she said would become donations. All of their pieces were brought to this location, which added to the Table’s items that previously occupied the space.

Jasinski, Kuklinski and executive chef Jeremy Wolgamott have changed the menu at the new location, bringing a more modern approach to the traditional French fare, according to Gruitch. Pastry chef Erika Flores will be responsible for desserts, including Vanilla Bean Crème Brulée and Dark Chocolate Soufflé baked to order, according to the press release.

Fear not — the frites (fries) have not changed and remain on the menu. Customers will see options including classics like Steak Frites, Moules, Escargot Gratinee and Coq au Vin in addition to items such as French Allium Soup, Bourride and Duck à l’Orange or Pot au Feu for two. The “for two” option is new to the menu as well, which could either be shared as one meal or make two meals for one diner, according to Gruitch. Children have options too on the “Oui Chefs” menu.

Gruitch, General Manager Brian Smith and Beverage Director Kael Pierce created an all-French wine list from prominent regions, such as the Rhône Valley, Champagne and Bordeaux to name a few, according to the release. Cocktails will also be available for dinner and brunch, which is scheduled to begin Feb. 18.

Bistro Vendôme is open for dinner Sunday through Thursday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Brunch will be served Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Reservations can be made at www.bistrovendome.com or by calling (303) 825-3232.