Denver-based Frontier Airlines is adding two flights between Denver International Airport and Grand Junction Regional Airport amid an indefinite closure in sections of Interstate-70.

The airline began three-times weekly service between DIA and Grand Junction Regional Airport in June and announced Friday an additional two flights will take off on Aug. 14 and Aug. 21 due to an increase in demand, said Daniel Shurz, senior vice president of the airline.

"We are seeing an uptick in demand between Grand Junction and Denver, which we believe is being driven by the I-70 road closures and are increasing service to support travelers seeking a more convenient way to travel between the two destinations," he said in a release.

If the two flights that offer seating for 150 each are successful, officials said more flights could be added in the future.

United Airlines is the only other airline that offers service between Denver and Grand Junction.

Closures along I-70 through Glenwood Canyon were off and on for several weeks due to mudslides and debris flow in the Grizzly Creek Fire burn scar. Those sections were closed indefinitely earlier this week for repair work.

"Frontier quickly adding additional flights and offering promotional fares reflect their commitment to Colorado and doing what they can to help during this challenge," said Angela Padalecki, executive director of Grand Junction Regional Airport.

Fares for the new flights went on sale and are as low as $70 for inner-state travelers, according to the release.