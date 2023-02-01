Denver-based Frontier Airlines (NASDAQ: ULCC) has launched an addition to their Go Wild pass, a flight credit system that gives customers the opportunity to fly on short notice at a set cost.

The “GoWild!” all-you-can-fly pass was first announced in November 2022 with a limited-time special for a full-year pass at $599. That same pass, which offers unlimited flights to Frontier’s U.S. destinations (including Puerto Rico), currently costs $999. Now, Frontier has launched a similar pass, the GoWild! Summer Pass, which lasts for the summer season from May 2 to Sept. 30 at a limited-time price of $399. The price will eventually increase based on sales, according to Frontier spokesperson Jennifer de la Cruz.

In addition to the base price for the pass, customers will pay one cent in airfare plus applicable taxes, fees and charges at the time of booking, according to a press release. Checked bags, seats and other products can be purchased when booking as well. These passes are subject to blackout periods.

While these flights are not eligible to earn miles or status, it does qualify as activity and will extend Frontier Miles expiration dates. These passes will automatically renew if it is not canceled.

Beyond these hurtles, the pass has an unlimited number of flights.

“There are millions of airline seats that go unused every year,” Cruz said. “Not every flight fills to capacity, there are typically some seats available and this is to really speak to that from the airline’s side but also offer a really unique affordable opportunity for the consumer to travel as much as they want [given] seat availability during the validity duration for the pass.”

Cruz said these passes are ideal for customers who have flexible schedules. Those who purchase this pass would need to be comfortable in booking domestic travel one day in advance and international travel 10 days in advance, according to Cruz.

“It’s not for everyone,” Cruz said. “It’s for the kind of folks who might be retirees, maybe students who are off for the summer, maybe the remote worker who can truly work from anywhere.”

“For people with flexible schedules, this is a terrific opportunity to have a truly epic summer and then some, soaking up rays on the beach, exploring national parks and visiting new cities,” Daniel Shurz, senior vice president of commercial, Frontier Airlines said in a press release.

Frontier Airlines announced plans for a merger with Spirit around this time last year, which ended when the companies called off their proposal in late July. In April 2022, the Denver City Council approved a 10-year use and lease agreement with Frontier Airlines to create a new ground-level boarding gate facility at Denver International Airport, according to previous reporting.

The airline recently introduced eight new routes including Puerto Rico. Frontier offers destinations in the U.S., Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America.

For more information, visit www.flyfrontier.com/deals/gowild-pass.