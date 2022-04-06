Frontier Airlines is looking to add a new ground-level boarding gate facility at Denver International Airport.

The project, which needs to be approved by Denver City Council, would create a 120,000-square-foot facility with 14 gates, support space and a maintenance facility. Only 37,000 square feet would be added to the airport with the rest being remodeled.

Frontier would have preferential use and scheduling rights for the gates, which would allow passengers to enter and exit planes from both front and rear doors. The airline's proposal is a 10-year lease and use agreement with the city.

DIA and Frontier representatives presented the proposal to City Council's Business, Arts, Workforce and Aviation Services Committee on Wednesday afternoon, where it was approved unanimously.

“This agreement marks a new era for Frontier Airlines and Denver International Airport,” Frontier President and CEO Barry Biffle said in a release. “A dedicated ground boarding facility will benefit customers by cutting in half the time for boarding and deplaning through the use of both the front and rear aircraft doors. That, in turn, will reduce our time on the ground between flights by nearly half and nearly double our number of aircraft operations per gate. We already serve 80 destinations from DEN and this new facility will enable us to bring even more service and more ultra-low fares to more people via Denver International Airport.”

The facility would include escalators and elevators to move travelers from the existing concourse to the ground-level facility and amenities like charging stations, a lactation room, a pet relief area and additional food and retail options. Frontier would also add a dedicated customer service space as well as expanded team member break rooms, offices and storage.

Now that the plan has passed committee, it will go to City Council, which was expected to vote on the proposal on April 18. Councilwoman Amanda Sawyer said that while she voted yes to send the plan to the full council, she will likely vote no when it goes to council unless more information on contracts included in the project are provided before then.