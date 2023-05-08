Getting to the bottom of how a massive HVAC duct crashed from the ceiling and onto a pool area full of swimmers at Gaylord Rockies Resort and Convention Center, injuring six people and sending two to the hospital "with life-threatening injuries," will be left up to the private company that owns the resort.

The incident occurred on Saturday and left two people with life-threatening injuries, according to Aurora Fire Rescue.

Gaylord Rockies is owned by Nashville-based Ryman Hospitality Properties. Ryman, also owner of the Grand Ole Opry, was part of development group that included Houston-based RIDA Development Corp. The Gaylord Rockies is operated by Marriott International.

In response to interview requests, city spokesman Ryan Luby provided an emailed statement saying the city is in communication with Gaylord Rockies officials, but that “it is the property owner’s responsibility to conduct a thorough investigation involving professional engineers and other experts to understand what caused Saturday’s structural incident.”

Aurora Fire Rescue provided patients with treatment and secured the scene on Saturday, but the agency does not have the authority to determine what caused the collapse, the spokesman said. The city’s Building Division in Public Works is also “limited in its authority over incidents on private property,” he said.

The building department completed more than 60,000 inspections at the resort leading up to the facility’s 2018 opening, officials said, but “it is the property owner’s sole responsibility to address ongoing maintenance and operations issues on the property.”

The Gaylord must seek city permits “and submit detailed plans developed and signed by licensed professionals to complete any new work or necessary repairs” once it concludes its investigation, the city spokesman said. Those materials will be reviewed by the building division, which will decide whether to issue the permits and would then conduct follow-up inspections to determine whether the work complies with International Building Code requirements.

A spokesman for the Aurora Police Department said the agency did not respond to the incident and that there is no criminal investigation underway. A spokesperson for the state’s Department of Regulatory Agencies said the incident falls within the city building division’s jurisdiction.

A spokeswoman for the Gaylord Monday provided the statement released by the resort on the day of the incident and did not agree to an interview about the forthcoming investigation or support provided to people affected by the collapse.

“We are devastated by this traumatic incident. On Saturday, our top priorities were to support emergency responders and render assistance to those directly impacted, and we’re very grateful to the Aurora Fire Department for their swift actions,” the statement said. “Moving forward, we are focused on helping our affected guests and associates, and we are working with the appropriate experts to conduct a thorough investigation.”

The 1,501-room resort — the state’s largest — was completed in 2018. It sports more than 486,000 square feet of meeting and convention space.