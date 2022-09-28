A Greeley Starbucks became the eight in the state to unionize after employees voted 20-1 in favor of the move Tuesday night. The journey to unionize began on August 5 when 90% of employees petitioned for recognition as a union.
Employees from the store located at 2604 11th Ave. cast their votes throughout the day. Voting closed at 6 p.m. according to a release from a representative of the Chicago & Midwest Regional Join Board of Workers United.
"We got to stop working with these fake work corporations that only want to put you first on paper," Jacob Litteral, a barista at the location, said. "Voting union is the first step to putting ourselves first."
After Denver's first Starbuck's voted to unionize in April, other stores soon followed. Prior to the Greeley store's vote, the most recent Starbuck's union was created at Cherry Creek's E. 3rd Ave. and Columbine St. store.
Starbucks did not respond for comment.