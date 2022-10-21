Gusto, a payroll firm, sent Colorado businesses incorrect information regarding tax filings on Oct. 18, according to the Colorado Department of the Treasury,
The email to Gusto's Colorado clients was regarding the filing of the Q3 unemployment premiums and it instructed the businesses to contact the Colorado Department of the Treasury, state officials said. However, unemployment insurance (UI) is filed with the UI Division of the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment (CDLE). It appears that the email was sent to those who use Gusto for payroll services, according to Sheena Kadi, communications director and public information officer for the state Treasury department.
Kadi said Treasurer Dave Young received more than 100 emails from business owners within two days of the Gusto email. The Treasury was able to connect with Gusto and help direct business owners through both a public service announcement in their department and an updated email from Gusto.
For business owners who received this email, their next steps should be to call CDLE’s UI divison. Emails to that division take about 10 days for a response.
“We understand folks are on a clock right now. Q3 premiums are due at the end of the month,” Kadi said. “So we want to make sure that folks are calling the direct people to make sure they get that taken care of straight away.”
For now, Kadi said she does not expect for this to happen in the future because they were able to work with Gusto to find the source of the misinformation and helping get correct information out to business owners.
If companies are still having an issue, they should contact Gusto or the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment Employer Services Teams at 303-318-9100.