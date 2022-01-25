The Home Builders Association of Metro Denver launched a task force it hopes will help the victims of the deadly Marshall fire with rebuilding their homes, according to a news release.

The Marshall Fire Rebuilding Task Force occupies a space on the association's website, HBAdenver.com, and includes a series of public service announcements it hopes will help consumers steer clear of the shady contractors that always seem to show up after home-destroying disasters.

Louisville-based homebuilder Steve Erickson heads up the task force with Robert August, a Denver-based consultant and builder.

“The Marshall Fire was an unprecedented disaster for so many Colorado families. Rebuilding the homes lost in the fire will be one of the most important efforts undertaken in our state’s history” Erickson said in the release.

Estimates show about 1,100 homes were destroyed in the Dec. 30 fire that tore through more than 6,000 acres near Superior and Louisville, and many more homes were severely damaged.

“We’re here for the long haul,” CEO Ted Leighty said in an interview. “We want to be there as long as it takes for those who want to rebuild. … It’s really heartening to see the people of the community, and the people in our industry, roll out and say, ‘We want to help.’”

The website includes information from the state, industry partners, insurers and utilities, providing some information in Spanish.

Asked about strategies for rebuilding, and including more fire resistant materials, Leighty said there are too many variables to make blanket statements.

“It all comes down to conversations with homeowners and local governments,” he said. “We’ve had those discussions, about visions for building back. … Many want to to build back greener and more resilient.”

But those net zero measures and fire resistant materials add costs to the price of the home.

“There’s a lot of under-insurance going on too, which is going to make rebuilding harder. … Some of those people who have lived there 20 and 30 years are finding out they can’t afford to live there now,” said Leighty.

The association has about 445 company members. It also has a robust policy arm to work with legislators, but no statewide fire issue bills have cropped up yet, he said.

“The HBA’s members are ready to meet this challenge over the coming years and will stand side-by-side with the residents of Louisville, Superior and Boulder County to rebuild their homes and communities,” August said.

The biggest piece of advice offered on choosing contractors: Do your homework.

“Ask the potential contractor for references, licensing, proof of liability insurance, and workman’s compensation insurance, as well as BBB records,” Leighty said. “Just make sure they’re not fly-by-night, or coming from a neighboring state or give the too low bid, or ask for cash payments up front.”