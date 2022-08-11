FILE - A "for sale" sign hangs from a post outside of a vacant business building in Belleville, N.J., Thursday, May 3, 2018. The Federal Reserve on Wednesday, July 27, raised its benchmark interest rate by a hefty three-quarters of a point for a second straight time in its most aggressive drive in three decades to tame high inflation. By raising borrowing rates, the Fed makes it costlier to take out a mortgage or an auto or business loan.