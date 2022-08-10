Denver-based security company HSS Inc. could lay off up to 230 workers come September after it lost the contract to provide security personnel at Denver International Airport, according to a letter from HSS to Mayor Michael Hancock and a notice filed with the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment.

HSS officials last month filed what’s called a “WARN” notice with the state. Colorado’s Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act requires employers to provide a 60-day notice to employees before a layoff, although some exceptions apply.

“Please be advised that, due to the City and County of Denver’s non-renewal of HSS Inc.’s contract to provide security services at Denver International Airport, HSS Inc. will be eliminating its workforce at the DIA worksite,” according to the letter signed by Peter Chapin, director of HSS Human Resources. “As a result of the loss of this contract, all HSS positions and jobs at the DIA facility will be eliminated causing the termination of all employees at this facility.”

The workers are represented by the Law Enforcement Officers Security Union.

But many of those workers might land with the security companies that won the airport contract, Jeremy Story, a publicist who is representing HSS, said in an email Wednesday.

“Three other companies will be taking over that contract effective mid-September,” said Story. “There should not be a net loss of jobs — HSS teammates wanting to remain at DIA will almost certainly be absorbed (by) one of the three companies taking over the contract.”

HSS also issued a WARN notice in December for 94 security jobs at government buildings for the City and County of Denver.