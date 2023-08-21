Drivers on I-70 through Glenwood Canyon can expect short delays in both directions while CDOT and Excel Energy replace power poles using a helicopter. From Tuesday, Aug. 22 through Thursday, Aug. 24 up to 15 flights will be needed to complete the project.

Traffic holds for I-70 will be limited to 10 minutes. Holds are necessary in order to allow crews to safely conduct work for replacing power poles in the canyon.

A maximum of 15 flights will be spread out over the three workdays. The goal will be to complete the work without needing 15 flights. Holds will only be allowed from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m., and are not allowed during morning and evening commute times.

Occasional lane closures may also be necessary.

The Glenwood Canyon recreation path, rest areas and river access will not be affected by the helicopter operations.

Drivers should be aware that Glenwood Canyon can be closed completely when heavy rains are predicted or occurring due to the potential for mudslides and rockfall. Full closures require a 4-hour detour through Craig and Rifle. Drivers should plan accordingly during bad weather.

Rockslides occur along I-70 in the canyons and can be deadly.

Eastbound I-70 through DeBeque Canyon was closed late Friday, Aug. 18 when an enormous boulder fell onto the roadway. CDOT crews had the eastbound lanes reopened by Saturday night. No one was injured and no vehicle damage was reported.

The Associated Press reported in 2013 on a rockslide in DeBeque Canyon that killed truck driver Patricia Bradshaw, 53, of Grand Junction after two boulders larger than SUVs fell onto the highway. Bradshaw’s truck was hit by several boulders and she was pronounced dead at the scene according to Colorado State Patrol Trooper Gilbert Mares.

The new free COtrip Planner mobile app was designed to meet the growing trend of information on mobile and tablet devices for the traveling public. The COtrip Planner app provides statewide, real-time traffic information, and works on mobile devices that operate on the iOS and Android platforms.