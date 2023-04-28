Rock scaling, barrier replacement and infrastructure improvement work on I-70 at the west end of Glenwood Canyon will mean delays for drivers in both directions during daylight hours starting Tuesday through Thursday, weather permitting.

The periodic stops will last about 10 minutes. The queue of stopped vehicles will then be released before traffic is stopped again and the process repeats.

Rock scaling is a proactive measure to remove the rocks, preventing a potential rockfall onto I-70 and the roadside recreation path.

Work to improve a City of Glenwood Springs access road will also be performed.

Traffic impacts:

• Motorists should plan for traffic stops on I-70 in Glenwood Canyon on Tuesday through Thursday. Eastbound and westbound traffic will be affected.

• Rockfall mitigation work and traffic stops will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Traffic stops will last approximately 10 minutes. More than one traffic stop may take place each hour

• Motorists should be prepared to slow down when approaching stopped traffic

Travelers are urged to “know before you go" by gathering information about weather forecasts and anticipated travel impacts and current road conditions prior to hitting the road. CDOT resources include:

• Road conditions and travel information: COtrip.org

• Download the COtrip Planner app: bit.ly/COtripapp

• Sign up for project or travel alerts: bit.ly/COnewsalerts

• See scheduled construction lane closures: bit.ly/laneclosures

• Connect with @ColoradoDOT on social media: Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube