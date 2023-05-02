The threat of fires in electric vehicles caused by their lithium-ion batteries is increasing as they continue to penetrate the automobile market. Electric automobiles are not the only risk that is emerging, say fire experts, e-bikes and e-scooters also pose the risk of fire when improperly handled or damaged.

The danger is being highlighted this month by the National Fire Protection Association and the Electrical Safety Foundation International during their annual awareness campaign about potential home electrical hazards.

This year’s theme, “Electrification: E-Mobility,” emphasizes safety when using and maintaining different types of transit powered by electricity such as cars, buses, trucks, e-bikes and e-scooters.

“While many people are buying electric vehicles and using e-bikes and e-scooters as a means of alternative transportation for work and recreational activities, what many consumers may not know is that the batteries that power them pose a major fire risk if they are not charged or stored properly,” said Lorraine Carli, vice president of Outreach and Advocacy at NFPA. “People who operate these vehicles and devices must continue to learn about the facts involved in safe usage, charging, and storage.”

Capt. J.D. Chism, public information officer for the Denver Fire Department told the Denver Gazette in an interview that the threat of lithium battery fires is a “whole new paradigm” for the department — and really for all fire departments.

“In Denver, we're just now starting to track that," Chism said. “Doesn't mean we haven't seen some of that. We're not nearly at the level that New York has seen.”

In November, a fire New York City fire officials say was caused by an electric scooter inside the front door of an apartment in mid-town Manhattan injured 43. Firefighters had to make a daring rope rescue of a woman hanging outside the apartment window on the 20th floor.

This was just one of more than 200 e-scooter or e-bike battery fires in New York City that cost at least six lives in 2022, according to news reports.

In March, a huge fire sparked by an exploding e-scooter battery in a Bronx grocery store injured seven people, two seriously. It took more than 200 firefighters and 50 fire units to extinguish it, according to news reports.

Chism said Denver has not had any major structure fires caused by e-scooters, e-bikes or electric vehicles but has responded to a handful of e-scooter battery-related incidents. Chism believes the problem is going to get worse, not better.

“The use is huge and there's nothing that we're going to do to stop the continued growth,” said Chism. “As a department, we are building our policy. How are we going to put these things out? It's such a huge undertaking when we're talking about car fires. The batteries that are associated with some of these car fires, they just put off so much heat and they require so much water to extinguish. And oftentimes it's literally us facing a fire that can't be extinguished.”

Instead of the minutes it typically takes to put out a gasoline powered car fire, he said, electric vehicles can take hours and more than 10,000 gallons of water to bring them under control. That's if it’s not a matter of just trying to keep things around the burning vehicle from igniting while the battery pack consumes itself.

The electrical shock hazard of electric cars is a big concern for firefighters as well, especially where victims are trapped and the car has to be cut apart to get them out.

“Extinguishing a car fire is one thing but extinguishing an electric vehicle if we have parties trapped, that's where it gets super difficult," Chism said. “Now we have to worry about are we pushing against where this battery cell is located, and will that cause electrical problems?”

In its e-scooter safety sheet, the NFPA recommends storing e-bikes, e-scooters, and batteries away from exit doors and anything that can get hot or catch fire.

Founded in 1896, NFPA is a global self-funded nonprofit organization devoted to eliminating death, injury, property, and economic loss due to fire, electrical, and related hazards.

Resources for electric scooter owners: https://www.esfi.org/lithium-ion-battery-safety/