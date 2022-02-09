In-N-Out Burger has reached a half-dozen locations in Colorado.
The California-based fast-food favorite's newest restaurant will open at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at 111 E. 136th Ave. in Thornton, the chain said Wednesday via email. It will join two In-N-Out restaurants in Colorado Springs and locations in Aurora, Lakewood and Lone Tree.
In-N-Out will employ about 80 people at its Thornton location, which will have a single drive-thru lane, indoor seating for 74 and a covered patio that can accommodate another 30 diners, according to In-N-Out's email.
Like other locations, the Thornton restaurant will operate from 10:30 a.m. to 1 a.m. Sundays through Thursdays. It will remain open until 1:30 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
In-N-Out, whose Double Doubles, fries and shakes have developed a cult-like following since the chain was founded in 1948 just outside Los Angeles, announced its expansion to Colorado in November 2017.
It debuted its first restaurant in Colorado Springs on Nov. 20, 2020; In-N-Out also built a production and distribution facility in the Springs to serve its Colorado restaurants.
In-N-Out continues to grow beyond its six locations.
A Castle Rock location is "opening soon" at 5470 Factory Shops Blvd., in the Outlets at Castle Rock retail center, In-N-Out's website shows. A location also is planned in Denver, while In-N-Out recently filed plans with Parker officials for a location in the Douglas County town southeast of Denver.