Denver kicked off National Bike to Work Week right with ¡Viva! Streets, Denver’s first-ever large-scale Ciclovía, Sunday. Welton Street was closed off to traffic down a 3.5-mile stretch from Five Points to South Broadway and Alameda Avenue.

Dozens of bicyclists and scooterists enjoyed the vehicle-free street from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. ¡Viva! Streets originated in Bogotá, Colombia in 1974 as “Ciclovia.” Similar events have become “increasingly popular in major urban centers across South and Latin America and have provided decades of education around cycling and car-free transportation for people around the globe,” according to a news release from the Downtown Denver Partnership, one of the day’s sponsors.

The event will return three more Sundays through August.

Flexible workspace provider IWG, plc, continued prioritizing bicycle riding Monday with a special offer of free co-working space at any one of its Denver area offices to anyone who biked there to work. The offer is good through Friday.

“Sustainability is top of mind for many companies around the world — and their employees are looking for ways to decrease their carbon footprint,” said CEO Mark Dixon in a news release. “During Bike to Work Week, we are promoting sustainable transportation and access to office spaces that are closer to home, both of which are growing trends and interests of our customers. The shift to the hybrid work model is bolstered by the rising popularity of the concept of the 15-minute city, where people live and work within 15 minutes of their home.”

It's the first time the company has offered the deal, which includes several other markets besides Denver like Portland, Seattle, Washington, D.C., San Francisco, San Jose and Chicago.

The company is not only promoting the concept of the “15-minute city,” it’s “a carbon neutral company and will exclusively use renewable energy sources by 2030.”

“The initiative is a great opportunity for employees and prospective clients to visit a local IWG center and promote sustainable transportation options,” a spokesperson said via email. “Since the beginning of the year, IWG has announced around 200 new locations across the U.S.”

Participating locations include IWG offices in Littleton, Boulder, Greenwood Village and Denver. The offer is good for two days of free office space rental. For a list of locations click here.

Most locations have bike storage available, but riders can call into the IWG office and verify.

“When they arrive at their center of choice, they will show a photo of their bike parked with that day’s timestamp or a receipt from a bike sharing company to the IWG team and they will be provided access to the business lounge or co-working space,” according to a news release. “All IWG locations have fully furnished spaces, reliable high-speed Wi-Fi connection, 24/7 customer service and dedicated meeting room spaces.”

Denver's Bike to Work Day is Wednesday, June 28.

For safe riding tips, visit bicyclecolorado.org.