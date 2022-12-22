Jefferson County officials just sounded a $35 billion warning bell when it comes to addressing climate change.
It came from the announcement of a Climate Action Plan to address the risks associated with climate change, especially when it comes to fire and flood damage. The plan warns deteriorating climate conditions could cost residents between $880 million and $1.25 billion annually through 2050.
That's $35 billion over the next 28 years, according to a Thursday news release announcing the plan's final approval.
“Yes, we can verify that the dollar amounts stated in the press release are accurate according to Jefferson County’s 2021 Hazard Mitigation Plan," Jeremy Fleming, a spokesperson for Jefferson County, told the Denver Gazette when asked to confirm the county's climate risk cost estimates.
But according to the text of the draft plan, available on the county’s website www.jeffco.us, anticipated annual economic damages for three categories — drought, floods and fires in Jefferson County — range from $210,000 on the low end for drought to $54 million on the high end for wildfires.
Jefferson County Commissioners approved what they say is a "first-of-its-kind in the nation" climate action plan that takes a comprehensive look at life in the county through the lens of climate change and equity, calling climate change a “critical priority.”
“We have a single mission: To protect and hand on the planet to the next generation. Today, I am excited we are finally putting the “action” in the Climate Action Plan,” said Commissioner Andy Kerr in the release.
The Jefferson County Sustainability Commission, formed in 2014, lead the effort to create and adopt the county’s first climate-specific resolution declaring climate change a county priority, according the release.
The plan points to a long history of racist policies, including redlining and race-based covenants, which have disproportionately affected where communities of color now reside. The document calls for centering the plan on equity.
“To prevent the worst impacts of climate change, we must support and contribute to the global reduction of GHG (greenhouse gases) emission,” according to the plan. “Simultaneously, we must bolster the resiliency of our community members to withstand the impacts of climate change and focus on those who will bear the greatest impacts of and are least able to combat those impacts.”
“This equity focused CAP is just the first step we need to take to address climate change and we look forward to leading the implementation of many of the climate solutions that are being recommended to ensure that our county continues to thrive for generations to come,” Jefferson County Sustainability Commission member Jeff Wong said in the release.
County officials are looking to the federal government for funding, Fleming said.
“Regarding the overall costs to taxpayers of achieving the goals stated in the plan, the plan does not commit Jefferson County to any action that would require additional cost to taxpayers,” said Fleming.
The county is looking at potential federal funding through the Inflation Reduction Act and the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.