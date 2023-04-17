Welcome to the Denver Gazette’s Metro Moves. You’ll get the latest metro Denver openings, closings, hiring and promotion briefs here. To submit your company’s news, drop an email to [email protected].

New hire

Outgoing Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers will join Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck as a shareholder and focus on government relations and matters regarding state attorneys general.

Suthers, who has served as mayor of Colorado Springs since 2015, will finish out his term on June 6. He was term-limited out of office. Previously, Suthers served as Colorado’s attorney general. Then-President George W. Bush also appointed him as U.S. attorney for Colorado.

“John’s service to the state of Colorado is tremendous. The experience and leadership he gained throughout his career as a mayor, attorney general and United States attorney are a great match for the work we’re doing for our clients on high-stakes legal and policy issues,” said Rich Benenson, Brownstein’s managing partner, in a Monday news release.

Suthers began his career as a prosecutor. In 1988, he was elected district attorney of the 4th Judicial District, which includes El Paso and Teller counties.

“Coming to a firm like Brownstein that is a stalwart fixture in Colorado’s legal industry is a great landing spot for me as I step away from public office," Suthers said. "Brownstein has a reputation for solving clients’ most challenging and complex issues and I look forward to joining the talented government relations and litigation teams.”

Stepping down

Kim Easton is leaving the National Sports Center for the Disabled, where she has served as president and CEO since 2017.

“I am grateful for the experience and opportunities that I have had during my tenure at the organization,” Easton said in a statement. “It has been an honor to serve as CEO and to work with such a talented and dedicated team of professionals and volunteers.

"Together, we have achieved many significant milestones and made a positive impact on the lives of individuals with disabilities and our community. This is a wonderful organization that will continue to flourish.”

Easton will leave the center in by the end of April.

The center, which offers outdoor recreation experiences to individuals with disabilities, is looking to fill the CEO role. In the meantime, the group's board has named Julie Taulman as the interim CEO effective May 1.

Changing ownership models

Gov. Jared Polis' administration announced four businesses transitioning to employee ownership, including Idaho Springs’ Beau Jo’s Pizza.

The other companies are Itchy-O and La Casa Del Mitote, both located in Denver, and Voting Our Interests Cooperative Environment in Aurora.

The administration said Beau Jo’s Pizza received help from the Employee Ownership Tax Credit, which offsets up to 50% of costs associated with the transition to Employee Stock Ownership Plans, worker-owned cooperatives, and employee ownership trusts.

The other three got assistance from the Employee Ownership grant, which reimburses up to $3,000 of expenses associated with the transition to employee ownership.

“Colorado is a proud and early adopter of employee ownership and this emerging workforce trend helps businesses share their successes with their workers," Polis said. "Our administration will continue working to save businesses money and support employee ownership so that everyone can benefit when a business thrives.”

Since 2021, nearly 60 companies have converted to employee ownership models, the Polis administration said.

New hire

Fort Lewis College picked Mario Martinez as its new provost.

In a statement, the college said Martinez brings a "methodical approach to higher education administration" focused on addressing equity gaps in student outcomes and championing transformation and innovation.

“Dr. Martinez brings infectious energy, analytical skills, and humanity to the role of Provost,” President Tom Stritikus said in a statement. “We have accomplished a great deal and have even grander ambitions, and he will help us lean into that bright future."

Martinez previously served as vice chancellor of strategy and innovation at the National University System in San Diego in California, as a department chair at the University of Texas at Arlington, and as dean of the School of Education at the University of Redlands.

“I am so excited to join the FLC family and an institution that is committed to the public good,” Martinez noted. “We’re all learning and growing, and that culture and mindset are evident at FLC.”