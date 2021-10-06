People looking for a job across the state will be able to interview from the their home Wednesday when King Soopers and City Market host a second hybrid hiring event.
Those interested in applying for positions within the Kroger stores can choose to interview virtually or in-person between noon and 3 p.m. on Oct. 13.
The company hopes to hire more than 1,900 employees who will assist the company during the holiday rush and long-term, according to a release from the company.
"King Soopers/City Market is eager to welcome new associates to our organization as we prepare for an incredible holiday season where customers are planning to return to larger family gathering and celebrations," Jessica Trowbridge, King Soopers/City Market corporate affairs leader, said in a release. "We're committed to offering associates a culture of opportunity and career with purpose, competitive pay and benefits, and flexible schedules. We truly want our associate to have a rewarding and uplifting experience."
The company is searching for individuals across the state, Wyoming and Moab, Utah, with a wide variety of experiences including retail e-commerce, manufacturing, supply chain, merchandising, logistics, corporate, pharmacy and health care roles, officials said.
Opportunities include salaried and hourly roles and new hires could start in as little as three days. Additionally, the company said it is offering competitive wages, benefits, continued education and tuition reimbursement as well as other opportunities for new employees, according to a release.
"We now that a career looks different for everyone, so we strive to provide the tools and support associates need to create their own path to success," Trowbridge said. "No matter where your journey begins, we have fresh opportunities for everyone.
Those interested in attending the hiring event can go online for additional information.