Kroger on Tuesday said a judge granted its request for a temporary restraining order against striking King Soopers workers after the company claimed that picketers were harassing store customers and workers who crossed the picket line.

Kroger, the parent company of Colorado's King Soopers and City Market stores, filed the request in Denver District Court.

About 8,400 members of the United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7 walked out of 77 metro Denver area King Soopers and City Market stores Jan. 12. They are striking over what they say are unfair labor practices on the part of the Cincinnati-based supermarket giant.

Both the union and the company returned to the bargaining table Friday and have been meeting daily since then. Little progress has been made in terms of negotiations, according to both sides.

The restraining order asks the court to keep union members from impeding or harassing customers and workers who cross the picket line. It also asks that groups larger than five not be allowed to congregate on the picket line.

It's common for employers to seek temporary restraining orders against striking employees, and several companies have filed similar requests over the last year in other states.

“We support our associates’ right to picket,” the company said in a statement. “We also respect our associates’ right to cross the picket line and work and our customers’ right to cross the line to shop. Unfortunately, at several locations picketers are engaging in unlawful activity including threatening, blocking and intimidating both associates and customers who have chosen to cross the picket line.”

Union members denied they were harassing customers.

“UFCW Local 7 strongly disagrees with the unfounded allegations by King Soopers. There are over 8,000 workers, as well as members of the public on our picket lines, and we continue to call on everyone involved not to allow these baseless allegations and bullying tactics to distract us from what is important,” the union said in a news release.

Denver Gazette news partner 9News contributed to this report.