More than two dozen new kiosks around the metro Denver area can ease the pain of renewing vehicle registrations.

The new Colorado MV Express network by the Colorado Department of Motor Vehicles currently has 57 kiosks statewide. Five new kiosks in select Denver grocery stores are augmented by 19 kiosks in bordering counties — Adams, Arapahoe, and Jefferson — and more scattered around the state.

There’s a complete list of locations on the comvexpress.com website.

The bright yellow kiosks help Coloradans “skip the trip” and officials hope will encourage timely renewals.

“We take every opportunity to help folks get the services they need more quickly and easily. That’s why the DMV’s new self-service kiosks in select grocery stores is so important,” said Mayor Michael B. Hancock. “We’re finding new, innovative ways of meeting people where they are and providing a more accessible city government for all Denver residents, in whichever way works best for them.”

Kiosk vehicle registration renewal is available for automobiles, pickup trucks, motorcycles, and coaches/park trailers from the month prior to your expiration month to the last day of the month following your expiration. Items needed to renew registration include:

• A License Plate Number and/or a Renewal Postcard

Sign Up For Free: Denver Gazette Business Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

• Proof of a Colorado vehicle emissions test – if indicated on your renewal postcard (wait 2 business days after getting the emissions test to renew at the kiosk to allow for electronic updating)

• Proof of Colorado Insurance — if indicated on your renewal postcard (wait two-to-four days after updating or obtaining your Colorado insurance to renew at the kiosk to allow time for electronic updating)

Credit cards, debit cards and checks are accepted at Denver kiosk locations. Other locations throughout the state may accept other forms of payment. More information about the transactions you can and cannot complete is available on the program’s homepage.

Public kiosk transactions cost $3.95 and transactions at county motor vehicle kiosks cost $3.00, plus the cost of the registration. License plate tabs and registration documents are dispensed by the kiosks, so there’s no waiting.

The kiosks are operated by Intellectual Technology, Inc., a leading provider of DMV software used throughout North America to increase the speed, visibility, and security of motor vehicle transactions, according to a news release.