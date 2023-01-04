The City of Lakewood launched "Bring Your Own Bag," an online resource center to help businesses and residents transition to reusable bags, as a new state law requires stores to charge 10 cents for plastic or paper bags.

The website, Lakewood.org/FreeBags, provides tools and information for businesses and city residents to save money with reusable bags.

As part of its efforts, the City will give away free reusable bags at its annual Earth Day celebration in April and at later events in the year.

The reusable bag's design will come from the winner of a design contest, according to a news release. Residents can enter their designs on the Lakewood website for a chance to have their design selected.

"There's no prize money involved," according to the website. "But you'll have the pride of producing what your fellow residents will see when they shop, and you'll help them skip bag fees to save their cents."

Designs are due by 5 p.m. Feb. 3.

Available website resources for residents include:

Design contest for the city's free reusable bags (children's participation encouraged)

Video on how to make a reusable bag from an old T-shirt

Sign-up form to be notified when Lakewood will distribute free reusable bags

Educational information about the new state law

Answers to frequently asked questions

Tips on creating a "bag plan" for bringing reusable bags to shop

Resources for businesses include:

Bag fee checklist

Printable handouts, posters and cashier training information

Lakewood Business Pro log-in to ask questions of the city's finance department

Answers to frequently asked business questions

The move to eliminate single-use bags, House Bill 21-1162 "Management of Plastic Products," was enacted in 2021 and will prohibit stores and retail food establishments from providing single-use plastic carryout bags starting in January of 2024. The mandatory bag fee started Jan. 1.

Until Jan. 1, 2024, stores can provide recycled paper or single-use plastic carryout bags for 10 cents or more per bag.

On or after Jan. 1, 2024, stores can only provide recycled paper carryout bags for 10 cents or more per bag.

"Bringing a reusable bag to shop is good for everyone," according to Lakewood's website. "Transitioning to reusable bags takes the important step of protecting the beauty of our community, with no more plastic bags blowing in the wind or snaring wildlife."