Both the Kroger Co. and United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7 continued to talk trash about the other side Monday as the King Soopers strike stretched into a fifth day, but at least they were still talking at the negotiating table.

About 8,400 union workers walked out of 77 metro Denver area King Soopers and City Market stores Wednesday morning, striking over what they say are unfair labor practices on the part of Cincinnati-based Kroger Co., which owns the Colorado stores.

On Friday, union representatives agreed to return to the bargaining table. The two sides met through the weekend and again Monday afternoon, though both sides said little progress has been made.

“The company is disappointed that the process is moving slowly but pleased that progress is being made,” Kroger officials said in a Sunday evening news release. “The King Soopers and City Market team will continue to make themselves available to come to an agreement that puts more money in their associates' paychecks.”

Union President Kim Cordova addressed members Sunday evening via Facebook, saying the company “has made very little movement.”

“It’s been very disappointing to us, as we spent the first day in negotiations listening to corporate executives scream, yell at members and show utter disdain and disrespect for the workers,” Cordova said. “The people that made every penny of their profit, and that gave the difference.”

Cordova’s line seemed to be a riff on King Soopers’ former motto “Our People Make the Difference.”

Kroger officials put out a “fact sheet” Saturday, alleging union officials have not provided “new proposals regarding wage, health care or pensions at negotiations” and “ask UFCW to provide proof of these proposals.”

Kroger said temporary workers being hired at $18 per hour, $2 above the starting minimum wage the company has proposed, “do not receive our hourly contributions to healthcare, pension, vacation, tuition assistance, making their total compensation less.”

It also alleged that striking union workers were “encouraging Coloradans to shop at non-union grocery stores whose wages are less than King Soopers.”

Cordova said offers from company officials “continue to not address your issues in that they have not agreed to anything in terms of safety or healthcare.”

“You have tremendous support from our community, elected leaders, faith groups, and our friends and neighbors out there,” Cordova said. “This fight is not only for us in Colorado. This fight is for working class people and essential workers around this country.”