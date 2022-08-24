The company bringing up to 8 gigabytes-per-second broadband speeds to metro Denver and rural communities statewide, Lumen Technologies, may not sound familiar to many. But its previous company iterations go back decades in Denver.
Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) is a global technology company that provides “approximately 500,000 route fiber miles” for business and residential customers in more than 60 countries, according to its website. But Colorado customers will recognize it by the name of CenturyLink Telecommunications Co., before it was rebranded earlier this year.
CenturyLink used to be Denver-based Qwest Communications International Inc., before the $24 billion merger with the Monroe, Louisiana.-based CenturyLink in 2011. Denver residents at the time will recall seeing QWEST signs on top of its 52-story headquarters downtown at 1801 California St., previously at 555 17th St. until 2000. At the time of the merger, Qwest was the third largest landline phone (and broadband) company in the United States.
Now CenturyLink is a division within Lumen that serves its “mass markets” — residential and small business customers, said Vice President Guy Gunther, who serves as the company’s general manager of Consumer Fiber Markets.
“People will still see that CenturyLink sign on our trucks, and some of our buildings,” said Gunther. “But it’s a sub-brand, or division, of Lumen.”
The company recently started rolling out its “Quantum Fiber” product to homes and small businesses in metro Denver, which can deliver up to 8 GB per second of upload/download speed through fiber optic networks — about 40-times faster than most consumer broadband networks based on coaxial, or copper, lines.
“We’re creating a super-high-speed fiber technology all the way to the home … that’s being built on top of the fiber network we’ve been investing in for years across the metro area,” he said. “We have a core network that is all fiber based. What we’re doing with Quantum Fiber is we’re extending that fiber connection from the core backbone all the way to the home or small business.”
Customers can pick a plan that $65 per month for almost 1 GB of speed (940 megabytes), with “no contracts or data caps.” It also just rolled out a $30 per month plan for 200 megabytes of data service.
Asked about previous spotty CenturyLink internet service to some locations, Gunther said the company is aware and has addressed it with the new technology.
“The technology itself is best in class, so that inherently addresses a lot of those performance issues,” he said. “But one of the things we’re doing as part of the Quantum Fiber platform is an all digital experience. There’s support offered 24/7, and people can configure their services on a simple app on their phone.”
They’ve also added mesh routers to homes they service to address thick walls, large homes, basement areas that were previously under-served.
“It’s a new way of supporting customers,” Gunther said.
Lumen Technologies has also worked to bring that fiber-optic internet service to many rural and underserved Colorado communities. It uses grants from the federal government, and Colorado, then partners with local communities, he said.
“We’re bringing the same fiber into those communities as we’re doing in downtown Denver,” said Gunther. “We’re investing in fiber technology that’s future proof.”
The company has more than 5,000 employees in Colorado. It still has a large presence in Broomfield, at the former Level 3 headquarters. CenturyLink bought it in 2017 for $34 billion. Lumen Technologies employs more than 30,000 worldwide.