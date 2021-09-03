An Aurora man was found guilty by a jury on Wednesday for fatally shooting his ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend in 2019.

Joseph McCaughin, 20, was convicted of first-degree murder by a jury in the 18th Judicial courtroom for the slaying of Ryan Robertson, 16, on May 6, 2019, according to a release from the 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office.

"It's tragic to see yet another young man's life cut short by the petty jealously of a man with a gun," said 18th Judicial District Attorney John Kellner in a release. "Not only did this defendant kill another person, but he put little kids in harm's way as he was shooting. Clearly he is a danger to the community."

On the day of the murder, McCaughin broke into his former girlfriends home and told her, "If I ever see (Robertson) again, I will kill you and him," according to the release.

Several hours later, McCaughin and Robertson saw each other near Wagon Trail Park in southern Aurora. The two exchanged words and the defendant shot at Robertson six to seven times before running away.

Robertson was struck two times and died as a result of his injuries.

Surveillance footage of the shooting and witnessed told investigators McCaughin fired in the direction of Independence Elementary school. At the time multiple adults and children were outside and in the line of fired, but no one else was hurt, officials said.

McCaughin was arrested just over a week later in Georgia. He told investigators he wasn't the shooter and was at the Southlands mall at the time, but witnesses and his cell phone placed him at the scene, officials said.

"McCaughin made his intent and his plan crystal clear," Deputy District Attorney Grant Grosgebaur told the jury. "He went looking for his victim and was carrying a gun."

McCaughin is scheduled to be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole on Nov. 9.