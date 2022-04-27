Santa Fe-based arts and entertainment company Meow Wolf will bring its three-day Vortex festival to Denver in early August, the company announced Tuesday.

Formerly held in Taos, the Vortex is coming to “a secret location in the heart of Denver,” according to a news release. It’s an all-ages event held in collaboration with Live Nation Aug. 5, 6 and 7.

The last Vortex was held in 2019. The first festival was held in 2018.

“Vortex is back! Presenting this experience in Denver is near and dear to my heart, and we’re beyond thrilled that we can now safely gather and play together,” Marsi Gray, senior creative producer at Meow Wolf, said in the release. “Our experiences outside of the exhibitions are a vibrant way to showcase local artists and offer the community deeper levels of connection. We can't wait to bring beautifully curated music and art together with friends to create magic.”

It's unclear from the new release if camping will be allowed. That was a staple of the Taos festivals, according to news reports. It’s definitely not going to be held at Meow Wolf’s Convergence Station on I-25 and Colfax Avenue, which opened in 2021.

Plans call for more than 30 acts on two stages throughout the festival, including Toro y Moi, Duke Dumont, Pabllo Vittar, Channel Tres, 100 gecs, Bladee, Dixon, Sad Night Dynamite, Bob Moses, Boy Harsher, Neil Frances, and Maya Jane Coles. Other acts will be announced later. The full lineup can be viewed at vortex.meowwolf.com. That’s also were tickets can be bought beginning at 10 a.m. Friday, starting at $69 for a single day to $189 for a three-day pass.

The as-yet-named venue will have a “lively outdoor setting featuring food and drink trucks, experiential art, offbeat performers, wild costumes, and more fantastical Meow Wolf revelry,” the release states.

“We are excited to partner with the amazing team at Meow Wolf to continue to push the limits of the live music experience here in Denver,” Eric Pirritt, president of Live Nation Colorado, said in the release. “Vortex is going to be a completely unique experience that brings the best of Meow Wolf to life with an incredible lineup of artists performing throughout the weekend.”