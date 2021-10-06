Meow Wolf, Denver's newest permanent interactive art exhibit, announced earlier this week that it will donate a portion of its ticket sales on Indigenous People's Day to the Denver Indian Center.

The art company will donate $1 for every ticket sold on Monday at its Denver's Convergence Station exhibit. Additionally, there will be a food and supplies drive held outside the exhibit for guests to make donations that will go directly to the center, officials said.

At Meow Wolf's other two locations in Santa Fe and Las Vegas, similar efforts will occur as the donations will be made to the Santa Fe indigenous Center and Las Vegas Indian Center, respectively, said Erin Barnes, a spokeswoman for the company.

The company-wide initiative is a first for the arts and entertainment company and aligns with its goals of becoming a more diverse, equitable and inclusive company, said Danika Padilla, the director of social impact at Meow Wolf.

"This initiative is part of a broader effort by Meow Wolf to honor and respect Indigenous people," Padilla said in an email statement to The Denver Gazette.

The good and supplies drive will run between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Monday. Officials are asking specifically for donations such as baby food and formula, diapers, educational toys and books, cleaning supplies, liquid and soap and dish soap, hand sanitizer, toilet paper and disposable masks.

Rick Waters, the co-executive director of the Denver Indian Center, said one of the biggest challenges his organization faces is "invisibility," but this donation could help bring more awareness to the Native American community.

"When you have a prominent or recognized organization acknowledge us and offer to assist, I think that goes along way," said Rick Waters, the co-executive director of the Denver Indian Center. "We're fortunate and thankful for this opportunity and hope they get a big turnout."

Meow Wolf has been supporting Indigenous people and communities since its formation in 2016 and have taken actions on Indigenous People's Day in the past.

Padilla says as a Certified B Corporation, it's important to lead by example and use their platform responsibly.

"Meow Wolf is the only Certified B Corporation in the themed entertainment industry and we are seen as leaders in the art world," she said. "It is important for Meow Wolf to use our platform to bring awareness to and support historically marginalized people."