Opening soon

Dirt recently started moving on a 221-apartment complex called The View at Castle Rock that will include office and retail space, according to a news release.

The $70 million project, located on Sixth and Jerry streets, is being built by a group called Castle Rock View Investors. The team includes Block Real Estate Services, Sunflower Development Group, First Construction, architecture firm CT Design and general contractor Vertix Builders.

Developers estimate the project will generate $6.2 million in new tax revenues for Castle Rock through 2038. Town officials and the Castle Rock Downtown Development Authority contributed about $5 million in economic development incentives, according to the developer and published reports.

“We’re looking forward to delivering an outstanding mixed-use development to Downtown Castle Rock that will provide exceptional residential units, Class A office space and new retail opportunities to the people who call Castle Rock home,” Mark and Julie Heath, partners for the project, said in the release. “The View will be an excellent addition to downtown, that will contribute to the vitality and growth of the Town.”

The 201,000-square-foot project will also include a 399-space parking garage, which will provide 100 new spaces for downtown Castle Rock visitors.

Other amenities will include top-floor lofts, lap pool, fitness room, dog park and golf simulator. The apartment complex will replace an outdated storage facility.

Construction is expected to be completed in 2024.

Now open

A new Marco’s Pizza has opened at 50 W. Littleton Blvd., suite 301, in Littleton, according to a news release.

Owners Chris Harper and Austin Toupin’s company MCAA Brands owns Jimmy John’s franchises, a real estate company and a car rental company, the release states. It’s the company’s 10th Marco’s Pizza opening, and the partners signed a deal to open 15.

“We gravitated toward Marco’s Pizza because of the quality product, quality brand, and growth potential,” Toupin said in the release. “The goal for us has always been to provide as many jobs and opportunities to other people as possible. Marco’s Pizza allows us to expand and achieve this mission with ease. We are honored to bring authentic products and quality service to the Littleton community.”

Job openings for the new Littleton location, and other metro Denver stores, can be found on the company’s website.

New name

Caesars Entertainment Inc. recently announced plans to rebrand the Isle Casino Hotel Black Hawk to Horseshoe Black Hawk, along with interior renovations and the addition of a brewpub Brew Brothers, according to a news release.

Caesars (NASDAQ: CZR) bought the casino in 2004, when it was owned by Eldorado Resorts.

The casino now competes with the new 23-story Monarch, which was built right next to it.

“Isle Casino Hotel Black Hawk is the premier choice for gaming, dining and nightlife and the transformation into the iconic Horseshoe brand will only enhance the experience for our guests,” Senior Vice President and General Manager Norris Hamilton said in the release. “We couldn’t be more excited to bring this legendary brand to Colorado and continue to offer unparalleled and elevated experiences.”

Upgrades also include exterior renovations and “a reimagined casino floor,” which will happen this summer. It will remain open through the renovations, which are expected to be completed in the fall.