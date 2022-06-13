Welcome to The Denver Gazette’s Metro Moves. You’ll get the latest metro Denver openings, closings, hiring and promotion briefs here. To submit your company’s news, drop an email to dennis.huspeni@gazette.com.

New hires

The Adams County Commissioners appointed Noel Bernal as county manager recently, according to a news release.

Bernal served as city manager for Brownsville, Texas, since 2018. He replaces former Adams County Manager Raymond Gonzales, who in December assumed the role of executive vice president of the Metro Denver Chamber of Commerce and president of the Metro Denver Economic Development Corp.

“We are thrilled Noel will be joining us to lead the Adams County team,” Lynn Baca, chair of the Adams County Commissioners, said in the release. “With his background, leadership experience, and commitment to serving the public, we are confident Adams County will continue to thrive and foster future growth opportunities.”

Prior to his work in Brownsville, Bernal served as the city administrator of La Villa; the first city administrator of Falfurrias; assistant city manager for Taylor, a growing suburb in the Austin-Round Rock metropolitan area; and deputy city manager for Coppell in the Dallas Fort-Worth area.

He earned an undergraduate degree and a master's degree in public administration from the University of Texas Pan American.

“My professional values align with the strong leadership and innovative culture already in place,” Bernal said in the release. “I’m prepared to serve and harness the talents of our organization as we boldly advance Adams County into the future.”

***

Foley & Lardner LLP hired Tamera “Tammy” Westerberg as a partner for the Litigation Department of its Denver office, specifically the Business Litigation & Dispute Resolution Practice Group, according to a news release.

Westerberg previously was a partner at Wheeler Trigg O’Donnell, where she worked for almost 13 years. She specializes in “sophisticated and complex commercial litigation, with a particular emphasis on navigating disputes in the Colorado market.”

“Tammy is a critical addition to Foley’s Denver team and will play a significant role in driving synergies with our fast-growing national business litigation group,” Emily Weber, managing partner of Foley’s Denver office, said in the release. “Tammy’s reputation as a premier trial lawyer will help us continue to attract additional top talent in Denver and increase Foley’s presence in the state.”

Westerberg earned her law degree from the University of Denver’s Sturm College of Law.

“Foley offers a significant platform for trial work and a cross-office collaborative culture that will greatly value my clients and allow me to further expand my practice,” Westerberg said in the release.

The Milwaukee-based firm has more than 1,100 attorneys across 25 offices worldwide.