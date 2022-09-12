Welcome to The Denver Gazette’s Metro Moves. You’ll get the latest metro Denver openings, closings, hiring and promotion briefs here. To submit your company’s news, drop an email to dennis.huspeni@gazette.com.

Opening soon

Kansas-based developer Cohen-Esrey recently broke ground on its first Colorado multifamily project, an 82-unit affordable housing building in Englewood called Trails at Lehow, 300 W. Lehow Ave.

It’s the first new affordable housing development in Englewood in the last 10 years, according to a news release.

Cohen-Esrey secured Low-Income Housing Tax Credits through the Colorado Housing Finance Authority, along with private-activity bonds, to anchor the $32 million development. Bank of America is the senior lender and tax credit investor, according to the release. The partnership also landed $1.1 million in Federal HOME funding from Arapahoe County, and $1 million in HOME funding from the Colorado Division of Housing.

Most units, 77, will serve households making 60% or less than the Area Median Income (AMI) for the Denver metropolitan area, with five set-aside for households at 30% AMI or below, according to the release.

I-Kota is the general contractor, with Davis Partnership Architects providing design work.

Construction is expected to take 16 months, with the first residents moving in during the first quarter of 2024. It faces the Dry Creek Bike Trail between Englewood and Littleton.

Opening Thursday

New York City-based Van Leeuwen Ice Cream will open its second Colorado location Thursday at 1459 Larimer St. in downtown Denver's Larimer Square, according to a news release.

It opened its first store here in Boulder in August. It will roll out a special-edition flavor called Crooked Stave, a raspberry and blueberry sorbet made with Crooked Stave Artisan Beer Project’s “famous sour ale and sour rosé.”

Denver residents will enjoy “$1 scoops for select hours that day,” according to the release.

The chain is known for its “French-style” dairy and vegan (oat and cashew milk) ice creams, and unique flavors like Kraft Macaroni & Cheese and Earl Grey Tea.

The store is open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Now open

Local U.S. Marine veteran Zac Turner opened JDog Carpet Cleaning and Floor Care business in Highlands Ranch, according to a news release.

The JDog franchise, based in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, has almost 300 franchisees and is geared towards lowering veteran unemployment. Some franchisees operate junk-hauling JDog locations.

“I’m very patriotic and proud of my service, so if I can have a successful business while somehow giving back to the community, that’s true joy,” Turner said in the release. “I’d like our main focus to be hiring veterans. There are programs we are learning about through the Veteran Affairs that helps them get to work in the civilian world and to help those who are struggling would be a blessing.”

For more information, visit jdogcarpetcleaning.com or call 844-655-5364.